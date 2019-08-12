Police appeal following attempted murder in Fife

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted murder in Fife on Saturday.

A 45-year-old female pedestrian was injured following a collision involving a motorcycle in the Methil area.

The woman was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury following the incident, which took place at around 1.40am on Kirkland Walk.

The motorcycle was recovered by police near to the scene and the matter is now being treated as an attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Christopher Mill of Levenmouth CID said: “We are following up a positive line of inquiry after a woman was seriously injured after being struck by a motorcycle on the 10th of August in the Methil area.

“The collision appears to have been intentional and we are treating the matter as attempted murder.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed and incident or who may have any information to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Levenmouth CID on ‘101’ quoting police incident number 404 of the 10th of August.