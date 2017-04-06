The family of a missing Dundee woman is desperate for her to contact them.

Avril Fearn, 38, was last seen at about midday yesterday in the Gardner Street area.

Her son Damien Rigden told the Tele they just wanted to know she was safe.

Damien said: “Please mum, if you see this, just let us know you are ok.

“We desperately want to hear from you.”

Damien said he had last spoken to his mum yesterday morning when she had seemed fine.

“We know she went missing about mid-day yesterday but she texted my sister last night saying she was sorry.

“We haven’t heard from her since.

“She has never done anything like this before and we are really anxious and worried about her.”

Avril spoke to the Tele in December about her battle to beat an addiction to heroin.

The Lochee woman hoped to become a mentor to other addicts.

Police Scotland is appealing for information to assist in tracing Avril.

Avril is described as being about 5ft, slim build, blue eyes, long dark hair, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who knows Avril, or anyone who has seen a female matching this description, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any officer.