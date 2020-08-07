Police appeal as public warned not to approach missing man from Fife

The public have been warned not to approach a missing man from Fife.

Brandon Robb, 23, was reported missing from the Leslie area in a police appeal on Thursday and a police spokeswoman confirmed he was still missing on Friday morning.

He was last seen in the Paterson Park area of the town around 11.15am on Wednesday August 5.

He is known to frequent parks, wooded areas and farmland nearby. He also has connections to the Glenrothes area.

He is described as 5ft 7ins with short light brown hair. It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Inspector Hazel Crielly said: “We want to trace Mr Robb as quickly as possible and officers would like to hear from anyone who knows where he his and anyone who he may have been in contact with.

“I would like to reassure people that considerable and extensive efforts are being put into locating Mr Robb and I would ask members of the public not to approach him but to call us immediately.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number or 2091 of Wednesday, August 5, 2020, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”