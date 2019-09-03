Police appeal as men in balaclavas break in to Tayside post office

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a break-in to a Post Office in Burrelton, near Coupar Angus.

The break-in happened around 1.20am yesterday, Monday August 2.

It does not appear that anything was stolen, and some local residents were woken by the alarm activating.

Two men, described as wearing all dark clothing with hoods up or balaclavas on, were seen walking away from the building.

© Google

A red VW Golf was then seen driving off towards Woodside immediately afterwards, although it cannot be confirmed if this was connected.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.