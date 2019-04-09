Police appeal as Fife woman suffers serious head injury during incident on bus

Police in Fife are appealing to trace seven witnesses after a woman was seriously injured on a bus in Freuchie.

The incident happened around 12pm on Monday April 8, when a number 64 Moffat and Williamson bus was traveling eastbound on Freuchie’s East End.

The vehicle braked suddenly in order to avoid a collision. As result of this braking action, an 81-year-old female passenger on the bus fell forward and sustained a serious head injury.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the woman was taken to the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment, where she remains in a critical condition.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for witnesses, particularly seven bus unidentified bus passengers, to come forward.

Police Sergeant Ewan Pearce of Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Sadly this incident has resulted in an elderly lady being seriously injured and we are eager to establish the full circumstances that occurred beforehand.

“I would ask anyone who was in Freuchie’s East End at lunchtime on Monday, April 8, and saw this incident to please contact police.

“I would also directly appeal to anyone who was on the bus to get in touch, particularly seven unidentified passengers who were on the number 64 Moffat and Williamson bus who have not made contact with police.

“Your information may be vital to our investigation and I would urge to get in touch with police at your earliest convenience.”