Police appeal as concerns grow for missing Broughty Ferry man

Police are appealing for information as concerns grow for the welfare of a missing Broughty Ferry man.

Officers are appealing to the public to help trace Gary Robertson missing from Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

The 51-year-old was last seen about 11.25am Monday, May 10.

Inspector Gillian Thomson of Tayside Division said :“Gary’s friends and family have not seen or spoken to him since yesterday and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

“He is described as being 5ft 10’’ in height, of medium to stocky build, with short dark hair and a full greying beard.

“He has a number of distinctive tattoos including the letter “L” on his left hand ring finger.

“When last seen Gary was wearing navy T shirt with a G. R Joinery logo on the front and back, navy cargo shorts and navy Adidas Gazelle trainers.

“He is known to drive a white Vauxhall van registration FG56ZXT.”

Inspector Thomson also made a direct appeal to the missing man urging him to make contact with police or officers.

“Gary if you are reading this appeal, I would ask you to make contact with the police or your family or friends to let them know you are safe and well,” she said.

“Anyone who may have seen Gary or knows his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1361 of Monday, May 11.”