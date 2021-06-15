Police appeal as concern grows for missing Monifieth man

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing Monifieth man as concerns grow for his welfare.

Officers searching for Christopher Chapman who was last seen at his home around noon on Tuesday.

The 63 year old is described as 5′ 10″ tall medium build, grey hair which is receding and grey moustache.

When last seen he was wearing grey or green knee length shorts and a grey or blue t-shirt.

He may also be in possession of a royal blue lightweight waterproof jacket and a grey duffel bag.

He is a keen runner and cyclist and may be using his cream coloured Carrera pedal cycle with black wheels

Anyone who may have seen Christopher or has any information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1566 of Tuesday, June 15 2021.