Police appeal as concern grows for missing Glenrothes man

Police Scotland is appealing for information as concern grows for a missing man from Glenrothes.

Steven Squire, 33, has been missing from his home address since around 6pm on Sunday August 30.

He is believed to have been in the Perth area on Wednesday September 2 and concerns are growing for his safety as his disappearance is out of character.

Steven is described as between 5ft 10 to 6ft tall, of medium build, has a tanned complexion with green eyes and short facial hair as well as short dark hair which is shaved at the sides.

He has tattoos on his neck, arms and hands.

It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone with information relating to Steven’s whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2861 of September 1 2020 or to speak with any police officer.