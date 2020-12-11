Police are appealing for assistance to help trace a missing woman from Dundee amid growing concerns for her welfare.

Kalie Small, 28, was last seen around 9.50pm on Thursday December 10 near to Ninewells Hospital.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height with long brown hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a gold coloured puffa style jacket, black leggings and trainers.

Police are speaking to her family and friends for any information that could assist their inquiries.

Inspector Graeme Wishart, at Forfar Police Office said: “Our concerns for Kalie are growing and her family is understandably very worried and just want to know she is safe and well.

“We are also appealing to Kalie to get in touch to let everyone know she is safe.

“If anyone has seen Kalie or has any information or knowledge regarding her whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting the reference 0999 of December 11.”