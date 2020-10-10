Police appeal amid concern for welfare of woman missing from Dundee

Police have launched an appeal to find a women reported missing from Dundee.

Lisa Mitchell was last seen in the area of Ninewells Hospital at about 2.30pm on Friday, October 9.

Police say the 38-year-old has limited mobility and uses a walking frame, but she may currently be in a wheelchair.

She is said to be 5ft 5in tall, of average build, with blue eyes and long, purple hair.

When last spotted she was wearing pyjama bottoms, a black hooded jumper and a black, medical moon boot.

Sergeant Sean Petrie of Tayside Police Division said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Lisa’s welfare and are keen to trace her as soon as possible.

“If you have any information as to her whereabouts, please contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting reference 2341 of 9 October, 2020.”