Police appeal after woman robbed of mobile phone and cash on footpath in Dundee

Police in Dundee are appealing for information following a robbery that took place in the city.

The incident happened around 2pm on Tuesday July 28, on a public footpath leading to the Tesco Extra on South Road.

A 38-year-old woman was approached by a man who threatened her before robbing a mobile phone and a quantity of cash from her possession. He then ran off in the direction of Dee Gardens in Menzieshill.

The suspect is described as white, of a thin build, wearing glasses with a tear drop tattoo under his left eye, brown hair and clear shaven. At the time of the incident he was wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Detective Constable Kirsty Sturrock of Dundee CID said: “Thankfully the victim of this attack has only sustained minor injuries and did not require any hospital treatment.

“The path where this happened is often used by shoppers of a nearby supermarket and we would ask that if you witnessed anyone acting suspicious to contact police.

“We are also appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time that may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with officers.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 1658 of Tuesday July 28.”

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.