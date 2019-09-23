Police appeal after woman attempted to snatch handbags from Dundee OAPs

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman attempted to snatch two pensioners’ shopping bags.

The incident happened outside the Howff Cemetery at around 4pm on Thursday.

A number of police vehicles were spotted in the surrounding streets.

One witness said a woman was being questioned in Willison Street in connection with the matter at around 4.40pm.

He added: “There was a police van and car at the scene near the rear of the Overgate and Barrack Street.

“Two officers were questioning a woman before others arrived.”