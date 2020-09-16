Police appeal after woman assaulted in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in Dundee.

The incident took place between 1.30am and 2am on Monday September 14 on a pathway between Drumlithie Place and Laird Street.

The 37-year-old was approached from behind and the suspect tried to steal her handbag.

She was pulled to the ground and the suspect kicked her before running away towards Drumlithie Place. The victim did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as male, and was wearing a dark hooded top, jeans and a face covering.

Detective Constable Paul Hardie, of Dundee CID, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us.

“It happened in the early hours of the morning but if there was a man acting suspiciously around that time in the area, please let us know.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2042 of 14 September 2020.