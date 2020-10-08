Police appeal after woman, 43, sexually assaulted in Dundee flat

Police are appealing for information after a 43-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a flat in Dundee.

The incident took place around 11.30am on Tuesday October 6 at a flat in Thomson Street in the city.

The suspect is described as white, between 40-50 years of age, around 5ft 6ins in height with a short black beard.

He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, blue jogging trousers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Detective Sergeant Innes Morrison said: “Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Thomson Street in Dundee on Tuesday morning, who may have seen him, or who recognises his description to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundee Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 1130 of October 6. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”