Police appeal after woman, 29, is allegedly struck in stomach in Dundee

Police are following a positive line of inquiry after a woman was allegedly struck in her stomach on Ninewells Avenue last week.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place around 1.30pm on Friday October 2 on Ninewells Avenue between Kinloch Park and the roundabout at Ninewells Drive – the entrance road to the hospital.

A male allegedly assaulted a 29-year-old woman by striking her in the stomach, causing her to fall to the ground.

The woman was wearing a green padded jacket at the time and they may have appeared to passers-by to have been involved in a heated discussion beforehand.

Although police say they are following a positive line of inquiry they are still keen to hear from anyone who may have seen all or part of the incident, or anyone who may have driven past on Ninewells Avenue and have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer. Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is incident 1709 of October 2.