Police appeal after vehicle has its wheels stolen while parked in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle parked in a Dundee car park had all four of its wheels stolen.

The theft, from a black Mitsubishi Outlander parked in a car park in Lower Pleasance, happened between 10am and 3pm on Friday October 16.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “This is a very visible space, and the removal of all four alloy wheels from the car would have taken some time.

“It may be that passers-by would have thought this was the owner or a mechanic working on the car rather than a theft in progress.”

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information that may help their investigation, particularly those who were driving in Polepark Road, Lower Pleasance or Lochee Road between these times and have dashcam footage of people at the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police reference is incident 2686 of October 16.