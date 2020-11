Police appeal after van in Perth forced open and dirt bike stolen

Police are appealing for information after a dirt bike was stolen from a street in Perth.

The yellow Suzuki RZM 25occ dirt bike was taken from Moredun Square sometime between 1.30am and 8.30am on Thursday November 19.

The bike had been stored inside a van which was forced open in order to get inside.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information, or who may have been offered the bike for sale, to call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference number is incident 0854 of November 19.