Police appeal after two vehicle incident involving ‘baseball bat’ on the A9 in Perth

Police are appealing for information after an incident involving two cars and a possible baseball bat on the A9 in Perth.

The incident took place around 1.45pm on Sunday August 23 on the southbound A9 about five miles north of Bankfoot.

A grey Vaxuhall Astra pulled in front of a red Mercedes A-class and braked suddenly, leading to a minor collision.

The driver of the Astra then got out of his car and proceeded to hit the Mercedes with a baseball bat, or similar item, a number of times before the driver of the Mercedes was able to drive away.

The driver of the Astra is described as a white male with tanned complexion, about 5ft 9in and of stocky build with very short dark hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing a grey short sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans at the time.

The incident took place in a live lane of the A9 which was busy with traffic at the time.

Police say they are following positive lines of inquiry but would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of all, or part of it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is incident 2098 of August 23.