Police appeal after two-vehicle crash at Dundee supermarket causes extensive damage to a wall

Police are appealing for information after a two car crash at Asda in Dundee left extensive damage to a wall.

The incident took place on Monday July 6 at Asda Kirkton at around 4.25pm.

Two cars, a red Audi A3 and a black BMW were involved, with the Audi going through the small wall and leaving extensive damage.

It is understood nobody was badly hurt from the incident although the BMW drove off before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak to any police officer and can quote incident 2471 of July 6.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.