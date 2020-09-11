Police appeal after two high-value bikes stolen from address in Perth

Police are appealing for information after two high-value bikes were stolen in Perth.

The two bikes were stolen from an address in Muircroft Drive sometime overnight on Monday September 7 to Tuesday September 8.

The bikes are a Santa Cruz Tall Boy mountain bike in a red/ grey colour with pink handlebar grips and a Orbea Alma mountain bike which is black and grey with a custom seat.

A third bike was also stolen but was found and recovered a short distance away.

Police have said there is a good chance the bikes are being offered for sale in the area or online and they would like to hear from anyone who has been offered them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is incident 0501 of September 8.