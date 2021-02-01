Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-car collision in Lochee on Friday evening.

The incident happened at the junction of Logie Street and Ancrum Road at around 5pm.

A white Mini and a grey Honda Jazz were involved and although both drivers suffered minor injuries, no-one was seriously hurt.

Officers would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of all or part of it.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, or can contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The police reference is incident 2318 of January 29.