Police appeal after two assaulted in linked incidents in Kirkton

Police are appealing for information after two people were assaulted in separate incidents in Kirkton at the weekend.

Officers believe the incidents, which happened on Sunday December 20, are linked.

Firstly at about 8.10pm a man getting out of his car in the car park at Asda in Derwent Avenue was approached by two teenagers and assaulted.

One of the teenagers attempted to gain entry to his car which the man had just locked. Fortunately he was not injured.

At about 8.40pm, around the corner at Ulverston Terrace, a woman who had just gotten out of her car was approached by two teenagers and assaulted by being grabbed by her arms.

One of the teenagers attempted to take her car keys from her hand. A passing dogwalker intervened and the teenagers ran off.

CCTV reviews, as well as statements from witnesses already traced, have shown that this was a group of four teenagers who had been in the area for a while before and also after the incidents.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland said: “We would like to trace four white male youths, all aged mid to late teens.

“The first is described as thin build, wearing a grey top with hood up, light coloured bottoms, black trainers, and carried a black backpack or bag satchel over his shoulder.

“The second is described as about 5ft 8, slim build, wearing a black puffer jacket, black sports bottoms and black trainers. The two others are both described as wearing all dark clothing.”

Anyone with information, particularly if they live in the Derwent, Beauly or Gillburn areas of Kirkton and have private CCTV, or if they were in the area at the time and saw this group, is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police reference is incident 3112 of December 20.