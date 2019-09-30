Police appeal after toddler assaulted by man in Dundee’s Overgate

Police are appealing for information after a man was seen assaulting a child in a Dundee shopping centre.

A spokesman said officers were “appealing for info after a three-year-old child was assaulted by man in the Overgate Centre at 1.15pm on Friday, near Millie’s Cookies.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The child was being carried by a man of Asian appearance when it happened and appeared to be “distressed but unhurt”, police added.

The man is described as being approximately 6ft tall, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a fleece burgundy body warmer and dark jeans.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number, quoting 1724 of September 27.