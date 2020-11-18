Police appeal after teenager suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Dundee.

The incident happened around 5.25pm on Tuesday November 17 when a cyclist was struck by a green Kawasaki motorbike on Charleston Drive.

The 16-year-old sustained serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police are looking to trace the driver of the motorcycle who ran off towards Elmwood Road and are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam or mobile footage of the incident to get in touch.

He is described as a white male, around 30-years-old, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and with short dark hair.

He was wearing dark coloured clothing and no shoes.

Sergeant Gordon Dickson, of Dundee Road Policing Unit, said: “A young man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and we are looking for the public’s assistance to trace the man involved.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the collision that you get in contact with officers.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2414 of Tuesday, November 17, 2020.”