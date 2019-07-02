Police investigate after teenager ‘put in a headlock’ and robbed near Ardler playpark

Police have launched an appeal after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly put in a headlock and robbed near a playpark in Ardler.

The incident took place near Scotscraig Road and St Fergus Primary School some time between 12.50pm and 1.25pm on Saturday.

The teenager was not seriously injured but was left shaken by the attack.

Officers are now looking to trace a man described as in his early 40s and about 5ft 6in tall.

He was wearing a dark jacket and was possibly in possession of a dog chain or similar item.

A police spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation.

“In particular we would like to speak to a couple in their 30s with three small children who also provided assistance to the complainer, and who may have taken photographs of injuries to the victim’s neck.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CR/17053/19, or speak to any police officer.”