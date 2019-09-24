Police appeal after teenager allegedly attacked by man in Dundee

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a teenage woman was allegedly attacked by a man in the Douglas area of Dundee.

A 19-year- old woman was reportedly assaulted by a man near to the door to a common close, across from the junction with Ballindean Place.

Police said today she was not injured but was left “shaken” by the incident.

A spokesman added: “The people involved in the incident are known to each other, and there was no risk to the wider public.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is CR/25461/19.”