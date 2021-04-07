Police appeal after teenage girls in Dundee approached by men in Ford Focus

Police are appealing for information after concern about the behaviour of two men driving a silver vehicle in the south of Dundee.

Between 11.30am on Monday March 22 and 4pm on Tuesday March 23, two men were reported to have approached a number of teenage girls at various locations in Dundee, including Glamis Road, Dunholm Road and Craigowan Road.

Police said today that some of the girls were seen in the back of the vehicle.

The pair were in a silver Ford Focus car with the registration prefix LX52.

Different descriptions have been given for the men, however, officers believe the same car and people have approached the girls in at least three incidents which are being treated as linked.

The men are thought to be aged in their late teens to early 20s.

The pair, who did not make physical contact with the girls, engaged them in conversation, and on at least one occasion, two young teenage girls were seen in the back of the car.

Constable Adele Mitchell, Lochee Police Station, said: “Whilst the girls were not physically harmed, they, or their parents, were concerned enough to contact police about the behaviour of these men.

“The girls they spoke to were not known to them, and we’re eager to understand what happened.

“Since these concerns were raised to police we have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are checking available CCTV.

“We know there have been some comments on social media about these incidents but we’re keen that information is shared with us so we can investigate these concerns thoroughly.

“If you have any information that may assist officers with their inquiries, then please contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting reference number 2109 of March 22.”