Police appeal after teen cyclist exposed himself to woman in Fife

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure in Dunfermline.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Tuesday 7th May within Pittencrieff Park.

A 42-year-old woman was walking her dog when a teenage male exposed himself to her before cycling off towards Pittencrieff Street, police said.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The male is described as being white, between 15 and 17-years-old, 5ft 5ins tall with a slight build, dirty blond hair and wearing dark jogging bottoms and a dark coloured jacket.

Sergeant Ross Crawford from Dunfermline Police Station said: “While the woman was not injured, this was an unpleasant experience and we are conducting local lines of inquiry to trace to identify the youth responsible.

“If you were in the park, or passing Pittencrieff Street at around 8.20pm on Tuesday evening and saw anything suspicious, then please contact police immediately.

“Likewise, we’d also urge you to get in touch if you have any information that can help us determine the identity of the suspect.”

Those with information can contact Dunfermline Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3944 of May 7.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.