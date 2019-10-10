Police appeal after spate of housebreakings, thefts and vandalism in Dundee

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a spate of housebreakings, thefts and vandalism in Dundee.

Incidents took place in Murrayfield Allotments, Murrayfield Gardens, in the city between 4.30pm on Monday October 7 and 10.30am on Tuesday October 8.

A spokesman said a number of buildings at the location were broken into and property was stolen.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1374 of Tuesday October 8.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.