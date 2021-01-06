Police appeal after sneak-in theft at house in Forfar

Police are appealing for witnesses after a sneak-in theft at a house in Forfar.

Two males are believed to have committed the theft at a house in Don Street between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday January 5 before running through the Tesco car park on Castle Street.

The men are described as both being about 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, in their late 20s to early 30s and were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who may have seen the two suspicious males in the area, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from being in the Tesco car park is asked to contact police on 101.

The crime reference number is CR/00444/21.