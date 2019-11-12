Police appeal after similar break-ins on same day in two Tayside towns

Police Scotland are appealing for information about two similar break-ins to properties in Tayside yesterday.

A house in Broadwood Terrace, Auchterarder, was broken into through the rear patio doors between 1.20pm and 1.25pm.

Officers said the house was entered, however nothing appears to have been stolen.

The property had an alarm which activated and this may have deterred those responsible.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman said: “Two men, described only as one wearing all black clothing and the other wearing a light jacket, were seen nearby at the time of the incident, and drove off in a black car towards Auchterarder High Street.”

Also, a house in Glenearn Place, Bridge Of Earn, was broken into sometime between 11am and 3:30pm.

Again, entry was gained by smashing rear patio doors, but nothing appears to have been stolen.

The spokesman added: “We cannot formally link these two incidents at the moment, although they are very similar in nature.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigations, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.