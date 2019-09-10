Police appeal after series of break-ins to cars in Dundee overnight

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a series of break-ins to cars in the Maryfield area of Dundee.

Officers believe the crimes happened overnight between September 9 and 10.

Police said they are keen to trace a man in his 30s seen near one of the vehicles by a witness.

A spokesman said: “So far we have received note of five vehicles all having had windows smashed, some with items stolen from within.

“These have been in Pitkerro Road near Baxter Park, Anstruther Road, Loraine Road and Dalkeith Road.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“There may have been others targeted in the area that we have not yet been notified of. We are still collating information about these incidents, but they thought to be linked.

“Officers would like to trace a man seen near to one of the cars by a member of the public. He is described as white, in his 30s, slim build with dark hair, clean shaven but of generally dishevelled appearance, and wearing a long sleeved navy blue jumper and dark trousers.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, or if your car or van has been targeted, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.