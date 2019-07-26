Police looking to trace ‘distressed’ woman with two young children seen on Dundee street

Police are appealing for information after witnesses reported seeing a distressed woman on a Dundee road.

The woman, who had two young girls with her, was seen on Clepington Road, near to Hindmarsh Avenue at around 10pm on Thursday.

Both of the children, one of whom was toddler she was carrying in her arms, had bare feet.

The other girl was aged around six.

The woman, who was on a mobile phone and appeared upset, had long blonde hair and was wearing a yellow T shirt.

A white car, “possibly” a BMW or Audi, pulled up and a man got out and remonstrated her.

The man got back in the car and drove off. A short time later it is understood the woman then left the area in white car, it is not known if this was the same car or a taxi.

Police are appealing to the woman to get in touch on 101 to confirm her welfare.