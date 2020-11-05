Police appeal after primary school in Perth suffers damaged believed to be caused by youths

Police are appealing for information after a primary school in Perth suffered damage from a fire thought to be caused by youths.

Two incidents of damage have occurred at Stanley Primary School in the past week which police believe to be most likely caused by youths seen in the school grounds previously.

Firstly an external door was damaged by a small fire sometime over the weekend between 5pm Friday October 30 and 8am on Monday November 2.

In the second incident a drainpipe was pulled from a wall between 5pm on Monday November 2 and 8am Tuesday November 3.

Police believe this has most likely been caused by someone trying to climb onto the roof using the pipe, causing it to give way.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Both of these incidents are thought most likely to have been caused by youths who have been seen in the school grounds and on the roof previously.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0493 of November 3.”