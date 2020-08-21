Police appeal after pensioner assaulted in Monifieth

Police are appealing for information after a pensioner was assaulted in Monifieth.

The 68-year-old man was assaulted on Queen Street on Friday August 14 at around 1.25pm.

The person responsible is described as a white male, in their late 50’s or early 60’s, 5ft 10 in height, of medium build with grey to white spiked/close cropped full head of hair which is said to be darker at the side and back, just off the collar.

The man is also described as having a ruddy complexion, broad shoulders, a local accent, and was wearing dark clothing, white earbuds and carrying a jacket over his arm.

The male was seen walking down Queen Street, through a lane between Seaview Primary and Hill Street, down Victoria Street, Hill Street, North Union Street, Union Street and South Street, Reform Street and Dalhousie Street.

Anyone in the area at the time who may have seen someone fitting this description or has any information about the incident is asked to get in contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 12564/20 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.