Police appeal after near-miss between aircraft and drone in Perth

Police in Perth are appealing for information following a near-miss between a light aircraft and a drone in Scone.

The incident took place on Tuesday June 30 around 2.35pm when the aircraft was passing over the Murrayshall area on its way back to Perth Airport.

The aircraft came close to colliding with a drone, which is described as being one to two feet in width and a red or orange colour, however, the aircraft was able to land safely at Perth Airport a short time later.

Police have been making inquiries in the local area to find the pilot of the drone and establish the full circumstances which led to the drone operating within the restricted airspace around the airport.

© Supplied

PC Scott Thomson, from Perth Police Station, said: “Thankfully, the aircraft was able to avoid a collision on this occasion, otherwise both people on board would have been in danger of serious injury.

“We support the safe and legal use of small unmanned aircraft. However drone pilots are reminded they must operate within the law and guidelines set out by the Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services.

“It is the responsibility of each pilot to make themselves aware of the appropriate legislation and be aware of the importance of responsible flying, particularly around airports, restricted airspace and congested areas.

“If anyone has any questions about how and where to fly a drone safely, please check with the Civil Aviation Authority or Drone Safe website.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact police on 101 quoting incident 1878 of June 30.