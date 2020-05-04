Police appeal after Mercedes sports car stolen from Dundee street

Police are appealing for information to trace a vehicle stolen in Dundee.

The car, a grey A Class Mercedes 180 Sport with the registration HJ15 OEZ, was parked in Killin Avenue near the junction with Campbell Street around 10.30pm on Thursday April 30.

The owner returned to Killin Avenue around 8.10am the following day and found the vehicle was gone.

Anyone who may have been in the area around this time and saw anything suspicious, or who could have seen the car since, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0695 of May 1.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.