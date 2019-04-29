Police appeal after man who crashed on Fife road dies in Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Fife.

The collision happened at around 3.45pm on Friday 19 April on the A985 at a junction close to the B9037.

A 54-year-old man driving a green Ford Escort westbound was involved in a collision with a silver Renault Megane being driven by an 84-year-old man who was approaching the A985 from the Culross direction.

The collision occured near High Valleyfield, Dunfermline.

Emergency services attended and the 54-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The 84-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee where he sadly passed away from his injuries on Sunday 28 April.

The road was closed for approximately five and a half hours for collision investigation to be conducted at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Sadly, as a result of the collision, a man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

“The driver of the Ford Escort sustained serious injuries that he continues to recover from and we are grateful to those who stopped to assist at the scene of the collision and who have provided information to help with our inquiries so far.

“I’d ask anyone who has relevant dash-cam footage or information, and who hasn’t yet provided this to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2852 of April 19.