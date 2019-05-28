Police appeal after man uses hammer in smash-and-grab raid on Dundee shop

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a break-in to a hair salon in Dundee last night, by a man armed with a hammer.

A window was broken by the man at the shop in Constitution Road around 11.50pm.

The individual then stole two pairs of GHD hair straighteners.

He was disturbed by people from neighbouring flats who shouted at him, and he was seen to run off along Salem Street in the direction of the Hilltown.

Officers would like to trace a man described as in his 20s, medium to large build, who was wearing a dark hooded top, light grey bottoms, and was carrying a dark rucksack or tool bag.

If you have any information that could assist police, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.