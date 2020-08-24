Police appeal after man seriously injured after falling from moving vehicle in Arbroath

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries after falling from a moving vehicle in Arbroath.

The incident took place around 10.30pm on Saturday August 22 in Millgate.

The man climbed onto the back of a van which had stopped at lights and fell off when it drove away.

He suffered serious head injuries as a result.

Police say they are not calling the incident a hit-and-run given the nature of it and the information already gathered from witnesses.

Efforts to trace the van involved and its driver are ongoing.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and in particular, anyone who may have footage of it on their mobile phone as some people were seen to be filming it at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

The reference is incident 4673 of August 22.