Police appeal after man seen pulling woman along by her hair and spitting in her face on Perth Road

Police have launched an appeal for information after a woman was assaulted in the West End.

A man was seen pulling a woman along by her hair and spitting in her face on the Perth Road at around 9.45pm on Wednesday.

The force are looking to speak to the woman, who has not yet been traced, to ascertain whether she was injured in the altercation.

A statement said: “We are investigating an incident which happened in Perth Road, Dundee, near to the junction with Union Place, about 9.45pm on Wednesday 12th August.

“A man was seen to behave aggressively towards a woman in the street, then assault her by pulling her along by the hair and spitting in her face.

“We have yet to trace the woman who was assaulted, as this was reported to us by a member of the public who was nearby, and captured footage of the incident on a dashcam.

“We need to trace the woman who was assaulted to ascertain if she was injured and to ensure her safety, and we also need to identify and trace the man who assaulted her.

“He is described as white, about 40 years of age, and was wearing a dark top, blue jeans and white trainers.

“We are currently visiting local business premises to check for CCTV, and we know that there were other members of the public in the area at that time.

“If you saw any part of this incident, we would like to hear from you. The incident went on for some time, and may have continued as the people involved moved away from Perth Road.”

If you saw the incident, you can call police on 101 or speak with any police officer.