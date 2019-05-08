Police appeal after man knocked unconscious in alleged Angus street attack

Police Scotland is appealing for information about an alleged assault in Arbroath.

The incident took place in Brothock Bridge between 11pm – 11:30pm on Thursday May 2.

A 31-year-old man, who was in the company of two friends, was allegedly assaulted and knocked unconscious by another man beside the Bank Of Scotland.

A spokesman said: “All parties had earlier been drinking in the Central Bar. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry, however would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, with the reference number CR/11359/19.