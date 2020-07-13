Police appeal after man is left with facial injuries following alleged assault in Dundee

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 20s was allegedly assaulted by a group of five teenagers in Dundee.

The incident took place some time between 2am and 2.30am on Saturday July 11, near to Coldside Church at the junction of Main Street and Isla Street.

The victim and a friend he was with had initially been engaged in conversation with the group walking through Hilltown Park, before they chased after him and assaulted him.

He was left with facial injuries and bruising on his arms and body which showed he had been kicked and stamped on.

The group of teenagers was comprised of two females and three males.

In addition to looking to trace those responsible, officers are also attempting to trace a woman who came to the victim’s aid immediately afterwards and the driver of a white taxi who drove past around that time.

The group responsible are all described as being white and in their mid-teens.

One female is described as about 5ft 2in, of stocky build and wearing a purple jumper.

Of the three males, one is described as being about 5ft 8in, of thin build with short black gelled hair and wearing a red or brown jumper. Another is described as being about 5ft 6in, with dark hair and noticeable dark stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.