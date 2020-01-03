Police appeal after man caught breaking into house in Monifieth threatens owner

Police Scotland is appealing for information about an incident which happened in the early hours of this morning in Monifieth.

About 3.45am, a man was disturbed trying to break in to a house.

He had broken a patio window and was reaching in to attempt to unlock it, but was unsuccessful due to the householder grabbing his arm.

The suspect then threatened the householder and demanded they hand over property to him, which they refused to do.

A police spokesman said: “He then left empty handed. Police attended soon afterwards and conducted a thorough search of the area but he was not traced.

“The would-be thief is described as a white male, about 5ft 4, aged in his 30s with a very thin face, and was wearing all dark clothing. He also spoke with a local accent.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.