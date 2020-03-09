Police appeal after man, 20, reported missing from Dundee

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing from Dundee.

Steven Sinclair was last seen in Loganlea Terrace at around 2.10pm on March 8.

He is described as 5ft 9in, of medium build, with blue eyes and short brown hair.

He was wearing a black coloured jacket with a black coloured hooded top underneath, grey jogging bottoms and black and white Vans.

Sergeant Sean Petrie said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Steven’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 3429 of the 8th March 2020.”