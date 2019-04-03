Police appeal after jewellery and electrical goods taken from Angus farmhouse

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a theft by housebreaking which happened between 8.45am and 2.40pm on Sunday at a farmhouse on Dalhousie Estate, Templewood near Brechin.

The house was broken into through a back window, and a number of items were stolen, mostly jewellery.

Property taken included an iPhone, an iPad, and jewellery including nine ladies’ gold rings, a diamond bracelet, a silver charm bracelet, and various other items.

The jewellery taken has sentimental value to the owner and is irreplaceable, police have said.

If you have any information that could assist enquiries, call 101 or speak with a police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.