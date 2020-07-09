Police appeal after hit-and-run in Monifieth

Police have launched an appeal for information after a woman was hit by a car in Monifieth.

The incident happened in Milton Park at about 2.30am on Monday July 6.

A car attempting to reverse collided with a 38-year-old woman, knocking her to the ground, before driving off.

The woman suffered some minor injuries.

Another car in the same street was later found to have fresh damage consistent with being struck by a moving vehicle.

Police believe that the same car is responsible for both incidents.

There were at least two people in the vehicle at the time of the incident and police believe the car involved is a small Volkswagen, either a Polo or Golf and possibly grey in colour, with an 02 registration plate.

A spokesperson for the force said: “While it is unlikely given the time of night and location that anyone has witnessed this incident take place, we would be interested to hear from anyone who saw a VW Polo or Golf being driven poorly around the Monifieth and Broughty Ferry area on Sunday night into Monday morning.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is 0362 of July 6.