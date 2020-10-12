Police appeal after HGV driver suffers minor injuries following road traffic incident on Kingsway West

Police are appealing for information after an HGV driver suffered minor injuries following damage to the vehicle’s windscreen from a stone.

The incident took place around 12pm on Monday October 12 on the Kingsway West near to its junction with Macalpine Road.

The vehicle was travelling towards Perth when the stone damaged the windscreen, and the driver of the HGV was left with minor injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information about the incident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with officers.

The police can be contacted on 101. The reference number is incident 1084 of Monday October 12.