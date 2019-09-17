Police appeal after four men steal safe from Perthshire coffee shop

Police Scotland ara appealing for information about a break-in to a coffee shop in Front Street, Braco.

The incident happened about 3.30am yesterday, Monday September 16 in the village, which is around eight miles from Dunblane.

Four men, all wearing light coloured jackets or hoodies with hoods up and wearing gloves, forced entry to the shop through the front door and stole a safe containing a four figure sum of cash.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

They then ran off in the direction of Greenloaning.

A police spokesman said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you have private CCTV covering Front Street, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”