Police appeal after Forfar restaurant has windows smashed

Police are appealing for information after a restaurant in Forfar was vandalised.

Arthur Jack’s Restaurant, at the junction of Montrose Road and Brechin Road had two windows, on the Montrose Road side of the building, smashed overnight from August 5 to August 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference is incident 0750 of August 6.